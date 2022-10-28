World Cup 2022: Spain include Nico Williams in 55-man provisional squad

Athletic Club forward Nico Williams has been named to Spain's preliminary 55-man World Cup squad in Qatar.

Last week, Spain coach Luis Enrique submitted the provisional squad to FIFA, which included the young winger who made his La Roja debut in September.

Nico has Ghanaian roots, and his senior brother, former Spain international Inaki Williams, now plays for Ghana and is expected to be in Qatar.

The Ghana Football Association were in talks with Nico after completing Inaki's nationality switch, but Spain acted quickly and handed him a "dream call-up" in September.

Nico appeared against Switzerland and Portugal, with his assist in the latter game ensuring that the 2010 World Cup champions won 1-0 and advanced to the UEFA Nations League semi-finals.

The 20-year-old is having a fantastic season with Athletic, with three goals and three assists in LaLiga.