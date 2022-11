Ghana made a losing start at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as they were beaten 3-2 by Portugal last Thursday.

Ronaldo converted the opener from the spot after he was fouled by Mohammed Salisu.

Ghana equalised against the run of play when Andre Ayew, their own veteran striker, fired home from close range, but Portugal immediately responded with quickfire goals from Joao Felix and substitute Rafael Leao before a late Ghana consolation by Osman Bukari.

Enjoy the best images from the thrilling clash