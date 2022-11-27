World Cup 2022: 'They have never played football' - Ghana coach Otto Addo SLAMS his critics ahead of South Korea clash

Ghana coach Otto Addo has responded to his critics by questioning their credentials ahead of the Black Stars match against South Korea in the 2022 World Cup.

Following the Black Stars' disappointing start to the tournament in Qatar, Otto Addo faced a barrage of criticism. The former Ghana international was chastised for his decision to replace the team's best players, Mohammed Kudus and Andre Ayew, just minutes after both had combined to draw the Black Stars level after Ronaldo's controversial goal.

The substitutions backfired, with Portugal regaining control and scoring two quick fire goals to secure victory, dropping Ghana to the bottom of the group and putting them in a difficult situation, as they must avoid defeat against Korea to remain in the competition.

Speaking in a pre-match conference on Sunday, ahead of the game against South Korea, Otto Addo said, "When you do something and it works, you are a genius. I know that when we lose, I’ll be dead and this is always the same with the media.

With all due respect but some never played football, and some didn’t do the job. In the job as a coach, you have to be really into it to know and understand a lot of things."

The defeat against Portugal means if Black Stars lose to South Korea on Monday afternoon, their World Cup is over.

The match will kick off at 1 pm local time.