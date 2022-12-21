World Cup 2022: We saved $3m of Black Stars budget – Ghana's Sports Minister

Ghana's Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif has disclosed that his outfit spent $5, 071, 840.36 out of the $8,166,200.00 budgeted for the 2022 World Cup.

The Member of Parliament for Yagaba-Kubori in his address to Parliament on Wednesday, revealed how much was spent at the tournament by the Black Stars.

Ghana exited the group stage after losing two games against Portugal and Uruguay.

"Mr Speaker, you may recall that prior to Ghana's participation in the World Cup in Qatar, I informed the House that our estimated budget for the group stage of the World Cup was $8,166,200.00", Mustapha Ussif said on the floor of Parliament.

He explained that, the expenditure “covered appearance fees, per diems, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality.

"Out of this estimated budget, our total expenditure for our group stage participation amounted to $5, 071, 840.36. This expenditure covered appearance fees, per diems, flight arrangements, medicals, equipment, logistics and hospitality.

"Mr Speaker, the reason for the surplus of over $3m Dollars, after our exit at the group stage, is as a result of the Ministry's prudent management of resources, as well as the Ministry's decision to negotiate a qualification bonus to the next round, instead of paying winning bonus per match.

"What this means is that, inspite of the Black Stars defeating South Korea 3:2 in our second group match, we did not pay winning bonuses for that win. However, we would have paid qualification bonus to the team had they been able to progress from the group to the next stage of the World Cup, regardless of the results of our group matches.

Mr. Speaker, this measure we have adopted is aimed at motivating the team to go all out and progress from one stage of competitions to the other, and also ensure prudent management of resources.

"Eventhough we would have been very happy for the Black Stars to progress for us to pay the qualification bonus, this measure has also saved the nation some money, which will go back to our continuous sports development", he added.