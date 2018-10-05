Yahaya Mohammed says local players are struggling to provide for their girlfriends after Anas exposé

Captain of Aduana Stars Yahaya Mohammed has stated that local based footballers are grappling to provide for their girlfriends since the airing of the Anas Number 12 exposé.

Football activities in the West African has been halted following the airing of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas investigative expose which highlighted corruption in the local game.

According to the maverick frontman, most players have suffered relationship breakups as a result of the Anas Aremeyaw Anas’ documentary about Ghana Football.

“Things are hard for us because there is no football in the country, that’s our only job,” Yahaya told Nhyira FM.

“We all want our football to be better but at least organising a competition with appearances could have helped us to get something to take care of our families,” he said.

“As a captain, most players have complained to me about break-ups in their relationships because they can’t cater for their families.”

Meanwhile, FIFA assistant referee David Agyin who was captured in the Anas exposé on Wednesday told Asempa FM that he can’t satisfy his wife in bed after the documentary.