Yaw Yeboah provides crucial assist in Columbus Crew's draw against Minnesota United

Ghanaian winger Yaw Yeboah provided a vital assist for Columbus Crew in their 1-1 draw against Minnesota United at Allianz Field in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Yeboah started the game and played for 75 minutes before being replaced by Evgen Cheberko.

The match began with both teams eager to assert their dominance, but it was Yeboah who made a significant impact in the 59th minute.

Cucho HernÃ¡ndez of the Columbus Crew unleashed a powerful right-footed shot from outside the box, which found the bottom left corner of the net thanks to an excellent assist from Yeboah.

Yeboah's assist energized the Crew's play, with his dynamic movements causing problems for Minnesota's defence throughout the game.

However, as the clock ticked down, Minnesota United pressed hard for an equaliser.

In the final moments of the match, in the 90+5th minute, Tani Oluwaseyi of Minnesota United FC capitalised on an opportunity, executing a left-footed shot from a difficult angle on the right, finding the high centre of the goal, levelling the scoreline.

Yaw Yeboah has now played two games and recorded one assist in the 2024 MLS season. His performance in the match highlights his growing influence in the league after playing a key role in Crew's title victory last season.