You will need at least $3 million to make an impact in Africa - Abdul Salam

New Edubiase FC President, Abdul Salam Yakubu has advised Ghanaian clubs who intend to represent the nation in African inter-club competitions to prepare adequately in terms of finances in order to succeed.

The FA Cup which provides a slot for the CAF Confederations Cup has gotten to its business end with four clubs all battling for the title in order to play in the competition next year.

Abdul Salam, whose team once featured in the CAF Confederations Cup when they won the FA Cup in 2012 has urged the potential participants in the CAF interclub competitions to get themselves a whopping amount $3 million to make an impact.

“If a Ghanaian club wants to make an impact in an African competition, you must have at least $3 million.

“If you don’t have that money in your accounts, forget it,” Abdul Salam Yakubu said on Angel FM.

Semifinalists of the FA Cup Nsoatreman FC, King Faisal, Dreams FC, and Skyy FC have all declared themselves ready to play, in Africa should they win the trophy.