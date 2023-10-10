Young Africans striker Hafiz Konkoni acknowledges tough CAF Champions League group

Ghanaian striker Hafiz Konkoni, who plays for Young Africans, has expressed the challenges his team faces in the upcoming CAF Champions League group stage.

Young Africans have been drawn into a formidable group consisting of reigning champions Al Ahly, Algerian champions CR Belouizdad, and Ghanaian champions Medeama.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Bechem United striker acknowledged Al Ahly as a giant in African football, making the group a tough one.

“It’s a difficult group considering the teams paired there. It’s won’t be easy playing Al Ahly, who are the defending champions and record Champions League holders, CR Belouizdad and Medeama, in fact, it is one of the toughest group in the Champions League,” Konkoni said.

“It’s been so many years that Young Africans progressed to the group stage, so I think it’s a big achievement securing qualification this time. Our aim is to go far in this competition because Yanga were finalists in the Confederations Cup last season.”

“Our President approached me after the draw and made some inquiries about Medeama because we will be playing them. The best team will qualify but for us, we want to qualify to the quarterfinals but it won’t come on a silver platter, we just have to put in much work. Medeama have done extremely well and I believe they will put up a good show in the group. So it will be a very interesting group,” he said.

The group stage matches are set to commence in November, with Medeama's first match taking place in Cairo against Al Ahly on November 25th.