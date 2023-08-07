Young Asamoah follows in father's footsteps with Fleetwood Debut

Maleace Asamoah, son of former Ghanaian footballer Derek Asamoah, experienced a poignant moment as he made his professional debut for Fleetwood Town, his father's former club. The 20-year-old attacker came off the bench in Fleetwood's League One opener against Carlisle United.

Playing at Brunton Park held special significance for Maleace, as it was the same ground where his father had spent nearly three years of his football career. Reflecting on his debut, Maleace shared, "When I came here today, it was like a surprise because I’ve already been here before as a kid watching my dad play in these very stands. I called him before the game and he’s just said that he’s delighted with me."

Derek Asamoah, known for his iconic goal for Carlisle against Liverpool at Anfield in 2015, couldn't be present at his son's debut as he was busy playing for non-league side New Salamis at the age of 42. Despite his absence, Maleace felt his father's support from afar, acknowledging his dedication to the game.

Maleace, who joined Fleetwood from New Salamis this summer, also mentioned the unique connection he shared with his father during their time at the non-league level. "We actually made history whilst there as well as we were the first father and son to score in the same game, and assist each other, so that’s a great thing we hold together."

The Asamoah football legacy continues, as Maleace's younger brother Zayshaun was on the bench for New Salamis during a recent match where their father scored goals.

Fleetwood Town's draw against Carlisle United in the League One fixture saw boss Scott Brown commending his team's performance. Brown highlighted the team's defensive efforts and praised their fitness level, while also stressing the need for more ruthlessness in the attacking third. The match ended in a 1-1 draw, and Brown acknowledged the challenges of physical battles in games like these.

The younger Asamoah's debut marked another chapter in the family's football journey, exemplifying the generational passion and talent that runs in their veins.