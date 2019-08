Former Ghana skipper Asamoah Gyan has no intention of retiring from football anytime soon.

According to Gyan, who is currently unattached after Kayserispor failed to extend his contract, he feels young and will continue playing for a long time.

“I’m not retiring now because l am still very young. I’m still active up and running,” Gyan said on Asempa FM.

The 33-year-old is Ghana's all-time leading top scorer with 51 goals in 107 appearances.