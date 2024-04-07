Young Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini hits a brace in Randers away triumph

Young Ghanaian forward Mohammed Fuseini continues to shine in the Danish Superliga after scoring again in Randers FC victory over Hvidovre IF on Sunday.

The 21-year-old made it five goals in his last two games after hitting a brace to inspire Randers' 3-1 triumph at the Hvidovre Stadium.

The Right to Dream Academy graduate netted a hat-trick last week when Randers hammered Lyngby BK.

Fuseini got the opening goal of the match when he put Randers in front after just three minutes from kick-off after he was set up by Tammer Bany.

The Ghanaian scored again ten minutes later to extend the advantage for the visitors with an assist from Ivorian midfielder Lasso Coulibaly.

Hvidovre pulled one back immediately after the interval through midfielder Mads Kaalund.

Nigerian forward Stephen Odey sealed the victory for Randers when he scored in the 90th minute with the assist coming from defender Oliver Olsen.

Fuseini, who is playing on loan from Austrian side Sturm Graz, has bagged 6 goals in 7 appearances in the Danish Superliga with one assist so far.