GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Young Ghanaian talent Yaw Agyeman secures move to Norwegian Club Raufoss IL

Published on: 21 February 2024
Young Ghanaian talent Yaw Agyeman secures move to Norwegian Club Raufoss IL

Ghanaian football prospect Yaw Agyeman has successfully secured a transfer to Norwegian club Raufoss IL, finalising a two-year contract with the European side.

The 20-year-old, known for his combination of speed, strength, and agility, makes the move from Ghanaian Division One League outfit Koforidua Semper FC in Zone Three.

Agyeman's promising skills have earned him this opportunity to further develop his career in European football

His swift and powerful style of play suggests an exciting future as he embarks on this new chapter in his football journey.

Raufoss IL, currently gearing up for the upcoming season in Norway, finished ninth with 38 points in the previous campaign.

With the addition of the talented Ghanaian youngster, the team aspires to enhance their performance, aiming to make a significant impact in the upcoming season.

The move to Raufoss IL presents a valuable opportunity for Yaw Agyeman to showcase his talents and contribute to the team's success in the Norwegian football scene.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

Related Videos
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more