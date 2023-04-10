Youngster Benjamin Bernard Boateng scores twice as Smouha win in seven-goal thriller over El Daklyeh

Ghanaian forward Benjamin Bernard Boateng bagged a brace to inspire Smouha SC win over El Daklyeh in a 7-goal thriller in the Egyptian Premier League on Sunday.

The 22-year-old scored two times as Smouha beat the newly-promoted side 4-3 in the end of the matchday 24 fixture at the Alexandria Stadium in Cairo.

Egyptian forward Hossam Hassan put the home side ahead after just two minutes from kick-off.

Boateng scored his goals in the 21st and 33rd minutes to increase the advantage for Smouha, but in between Uganda midfielder, Allan Kyambadde got a goal for El Daklyeh.

Nigerian forward Sodiq Ougola scored the fourth goal for Smouha with two minutes remaining to the halftime break.

El Daklyeh scored twice in the second period of the match through Samir Fekri Mohamed and Abdelaziz El Sayed, but weren't enough to get even a point from the game.

Smouha moved the 8th position on the league standings with Sunday's victory while El Daklyeh remained in the 14th place.

Boateng, the former Elmina Sharks player, takes his tally in the season to six goals in 22 appearances for Smouha in the Egyptian Premier League.