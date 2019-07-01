Youngster Emmanuel Kumah targets successful season with Polish giants Wisla Kraków

Wisla Kraków midfielder Emmanuel Kumah says he is ready to perfume his dominance in the Polish top-flight this term.

The 19-year-old arrived at the club during the winter in February and had to adopted to the weather and football.

He spent time with the club's youth team before gaining promotion to the senior team.

Kumah, on-loan from Tudu Mighty Jets, cannot wait to give his all when the new season commences.

''I am glad that I came to a club like Wisła. The coach immediately warned me that I would need time to get used to the game system that I prefer. I am glad that I got my chances of playing. I think that in the new season will be only better in this respect - he says.

''I am ready to show myself in this league from my best side. There are plenty of good players here, I will try to join them.''