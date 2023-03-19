Youngster Joseph Amoah gets 5th goal of the season in Zeljeznicar heavy win in Bosnia

Ghanaian youngster Joseph Amoah was on the scoresheet for FK Zeljeznicar Sarajevo in the Bosnian Premier League when they thumped FK Sloga Doboj on Sunday.

The 21-year-old forward rounded off the emphatic victory for Zeljeznicar after coming on in the second half at the Stadion Grbavica.

The home side was up and running in the match in the 22nd minute when Brazilian midfielder Clarismario Santos Rodrigus scored to put them ahead.

Sloga drew level a few minutes away from halftime through defender Milan Lalic.

Santos Rodrigus scored again to restore the advantage for Zeljeznicar five minutes after the break before Semir Stilic converted a penalty ten minutes later to increase the lead.

Amoah was brought on in the 74th minute to replace Andrija Drljo. Four minutes later he put the icing on the cake with the final goal of the match to seal the victory for Zeljeznicar.

The young forward has five goals and two assists in 18 appearances for Zeljeznicar in the Bosnian top division this season.