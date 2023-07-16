Youngster Kwadwo 'Mahala' Opoku opens scoring account at CF Montreal in home win against Charlotte

Ghanaian youngster Kwadwo 'Mahala' Opoku got his first ever goal for new club CF Montreal when they beat Charlotte FC in the MLS on Saturday night.

The 22-year-old forward needed only his second appearance for Montreal to open his scoring account as he netted the opener against Charlotte.

Opoku got Montreal into the lead at the Saputo Stadium in the 29th minute of the match to cap off a beautiful team effort.

The home side doubled their advantage a few moments later to seal the victory when Nigerian forward Chinonso Offor was set up by Canadian defender Joel Waterman.

Ghanaian youngster Patrick Agyemang joined the game at the start of the second half for Charlotte when he took the place of Karol Swiderski.

Former Black Stars defender Harrison Afful was an unused substitute for the visitors.

Opoku, who completed his move to Montreal a few weeks ago, has one goal in two appearances in the MLS.