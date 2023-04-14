Youngster Oppong Afrane excited about Black Meteors recognition

King Faisal defender David Oppong Afrane has expressed his gratitude to authorities for acknowledging his efforts with an invite to the U-23 national team of Ghana.

The 20-year-old was a key figure in the team's triumph over Algeria in the final round of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers where Ghana won 2-1 on aggregate.

Oppong Afrane is grateful for being allowed to represent the country and is ready to even do more. He was also thankful to his teammates and King Faisal for the platform to showcase himself to the rest of Ghana and the world.

"It was one of my greatest achievements. To play for the national team is not easy. Getting a call-up for the national team is one of my biggest achievements so I'm grateful to God and my teammates as well as King Faisal for giving me the platform to reach that level," he told TV3

"I'm also proud to play for the nation. When you are called to serve the nation, you have to be happy and proud. I'm really grateful."

The Black Meteors are currently chasing a long-term vision of returning to the Olympic games after 20 years. The team have yet to make an appearance for the global challenge since 2004 and would need to secure a spot when they play in Morocco for the U-23 AFCON competition.