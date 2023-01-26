Yusif Basigi admits he learned a lot at German side Hoffenheim

Hasaacas Ladies coach Yusif Basigi gushed about his coaching attachment with German side Hoffenheim last year.

Basigi left Ghana for a four-week attachment stint with Hoffenheim as part of the Ghana Football Association's capacity-building project.

The attachment opportunity was made possible by Technical Director Bernhard Lippert as part of a larger effort to help Ghanaian coaches adapt to modern football coaching trends.

"This was very good because, in the beginning, I was sponsoring myself to build my own capacity. This time it was a big surprise that they have thought about us they have seen that we the coaches need help. They help us go to TSG Hoffenheim for the attachment it helped us a lot we saw a lot of things," he said.

"Apart from the facilities that we don't really need for our work what we went there to learn will benefit us greatly. We have seen a lot of things that us coaches you have to do your training session, how you will organize it the sequencing and a lot of things that we have learnt that we will also use in Ghana,"