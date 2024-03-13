Yusif Basigi: Black Princesses on course to win gold at African Games

Black Princesses head coach Yusif Basigi has revealed that the team's target at the ongoing 2023 African Games is to win the gold medal.

Speaking after their second win in Group A against Tanzania, Basigi expressed confidence in his team's ability to achieve their goal.

"We want to win; that is why we are competing," Basigi said when asked about his expectations for the tournament.

"We are on course. You may see the team not stable but we are on course."

Despite their winning streak, Basigi acknowledged that the team has faced some challenges. "We have a little bit of challenges but we are managing and I know we will find our rhythm," he explained.

"That is why in the first half you saw we were a bit shaky because when you don't have the complement of the team and you keep changing this is what happens."

Basigi remained optimistic about his team's prospects, however. "As and when we progress, then you will see that we are coming up," he said.

"So yes, the mission is still on course."

The win against Tanzania propelled them to the semi-final and are looking forward to tougher challenges in their bid to claim gold.