Yussif Basigi applauds Mukarama Abdulai's resilience after African Games setback

Black Princesses head coach Yussif Basigi has commended Mukarama Abdulai for her remarkable comeback following a challenging experience at the African Games.

The attacker faced criticism and booing during the African Games for missing scoring opportunities in their second group match.

However, she responded admirably, showcasing resilience and determination.

Despite the initial setback, Mukarama rebounded strongly, scoring a crucial goal against Tanzania and contributing three more, including the winning goal in the final against Nigeria, as Ghana secured gold in women’s football.

Basigi's unwavering support for Mukarama proved instrumental as he continued to place faith in her abilities despite the criticism.

This decision ultimately paid dividends, with Mukarama delivering outstanding performances when it mattered most.

Reflecting on his approach, Basigi revealed his conversation with Mukarama, urging her to rise above the negativity and demonstrate her resilience on the field.

"I sat with her and told her to turn the table around. I want to see if she’s really tough. She should prove to me that she is tough," Basigi shared in an interview with Asempa FM.

"She told me she’s receiving plenty of calls. I told her the calls would not do anything; they were only showing concern. Go out there and prove to them that that wasn’t your good day."

Basigi highlighted Mukarama's willingness to accept the challenge, emphasizing her determination to overcome adversity and showcase her true abilities on the field.

"Now she agreed with me that that is how she’s going to do it. If not because she’s gone professional for some time, she would have packed her luggage and gone," Basigi concluded, praising Mukarama's professional attitude and mental fortitude in overcoming setbacks.