Yussif Basigi: We're targeting victory against Tanzania in African Games

Black Princesses coach Yussif Basigi is confident that his team will improve their performance in their second game against Tanzania in the African Games women’s football tournament.

Despite winning their opening match against Ethiopia, Basigi believes that his team can play better and is targeting a victory against Tanzania.

“We are going into the game against Tanzania to play better than our first game,” Basigi said. “It is not always easy to play the first match at home in front of your home fans.”

Basigi acknowledged that Tanzania is a strong team with their own unique style of play, but he is confident that his team has the tactics and strategy to overcome them.

“Tanzania are a very good side and have their own pattern of play,” Basigi said. “We watched their first game just as they also saw us play against Ethiopia, and I know it is going to be a great game tomorrow.”

Basigi also praised his team’s resilience and determination, saying that they have learned from their mistakes in the opening game and are ready to take on Tanzania.

“When it comes to competitions of this nature, it is not always about scoring many goals but strategizing on how to win your games,” Basigi said.

“If we get the chances, yes, we will convert them to win by larger margins. Though we wasted a lot of chances, we have worked on it at training and we will make good use of the chances that will come our way.”

The coach also provided a positive update on Maafia Nyame, who picked up an injury in the opening game against Ethiopia.

“Maafia Nyame is doing well now even though she had an injury in the opening match,” Basigi said.

“She trained this morning and the medical team has assured us that she is fit and good to go.”

The Black Princesses will face Tanzania on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.