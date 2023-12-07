Zimbabwe attacker Kudakwashe Mahachi to start on bench vs. Yanga, Medeama coach confirms

Medeama coach Evans Adotey, remains steadfast in his commitment to the current successful lineup, dismissing the possibility of Zimbabwe attacker Kudakwashe Mahachi starting in Friday's CAF Champions League match against Yanga SC.

Despite Mahachi's challenges in securing a regular spot since joining in August, Adotey is unwavering in his decision to maintain the winning combination.

While the experienced forward, known for his accomplishments in South Africa, continues to find adaptation difficult, Adotey is focused on consistency.

The coach confirmed that Sowah would be the only alteration in the lineup, emphasising the team's success in their previous matches.

He said, "Mahachi has been part of the team from the two games played except that he is on the bench. And I am not here to change my winning team. I must confess. The only change is Sowah replacing one of the attackers in the team. Mahachi is still on the list but will start from the bench."

While Mahachi may be disappointed by his lack of playing time, he'll have to bide his time and wait for an opportunity to stake his claim.

With Medeama gunning for another win at the Baba Yara Stadium, Adotey's focus is squarely on ensuring his side's progression from the group stage.

A victory on Friday would put them on six points, leaving them well-placed to achieve their objective.