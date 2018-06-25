10-day injunction on football activities have affected players transfer abroad - Takyi Arhin

Techiman Eleven Wonders General Manager Takyi Arhin has revealed the 10-day injunction placed on the activities of the Ghana FA have affected player transfer abroad.

Football activitis have grind to a halt in the West African country after the Attorney General secured an injunction on the Ghana FA.

The move has negatively affected the movement of players in the transfer market with a number of clubs held back.

"The ten days injunction placed on football has had a turning effect on us. We had a player we were supposed to have transferred to Stuttgart but because of that we couldn't transfer him." Takyi Arhin told Kumasi-based AshFM

The controversial football administrator says the government has adopted the wrong approach is attempts to sanitize the system.

"We all support the reforms intended by government but the government is putting the cart before the horse in its approach.

"We support the reforms but the way government is going about it is inappropriate."