2016/17 GHPL WK 15 BEST XI: Thomas Abbey, Patrick Razak end Premier League first round in style

A brace from Thomas Abbey and man of the match performance from Patrick Razak ended the first round of the Ghana Premier League in style for the Phobians at Dansoman on Sunday.

Latif Salifu carried a troubled Medeama SC side to pick a narrow win over sinking Bolga All Stars to deepen their troubles while Wahab Hanan inspired Tema Youth to pick a point against Kotoko in Kumasi.

For masterminding the 3-0 spanking of Liberty at the Alhaji Sly Tetteh Park, Hearts of Oak trainer Frank Nuttal emerges the coach of the week with 4:14:1 chosen as the system of the week.

Ernest Sowah (GK) – Kotoko: Sowah guided Kotoko to a goalless game against Tema Youth after being on the bench for the previous 14 games in the league. He made two significant interceptions to deny Tema Youth an unexpected win. In a week that goalies were not tested that much, Sowah’s two saves gave him the upper hand.

Caleb Amankwah – WAFA: As usual, Caleb was his normal best for WAFA ensuring they kept a clean sheet against Inter Allies. He was technically apt and his overall output was admirable.

Daniel Darkwah – Aduana Stars: Darkwah was pinned to his position by Eric Owusu in the first half, compelling him to defend more than he attacked. But he was his best in the second half, combining defence and attack as he usually does. He guided Aduana Stars to steal a point.

Wahab Adams – Aduana Stars: He stirred controversy among spectators as many thought he was supposed to be the player of the match. He was defensively excellent and gave long balls to his running strikers. He hooting technique and aerial ball advantages were superb.

Richard Ocran – AshGold: Ocran was instrumental in the revival story of AshGold. He guided his side to secure a 1-0 win over Wa All Stars at the Len Clay Stadium. He was overly instrumental in inspiring the Miners to the lone goal victory.

Hanan Wahab – Tema Youth: For the second time running, Hanan was excellent for Tema Youth. He neutralized the Kotoko midfield and inspired his side to pick a point from Kumasi. He was smart in his tackles, apt with his dribbles and accurate with his passing.

Patrick Razak – Hearts: For those watched Hearts against Liberty Professionals, Razak was the main reason why Hearts won. He was the tormentor in chief for Hearts of Oak and provided an assist to two of the goals scored by Hearts. He emerged the NASCO Man of the Match after the game.

Richmond Lamptey – WAFA: Lamptey emerged the NASCO Man of the Match in Sogakope for his excellent performance. He guided his side to a 2-0 win over Inter Allies for the first time at the Red Bull Arena.

Ibrahim Giyasu – Bolga All Stars: He scored the consolation for his side in their 2-1 home loss to Medeama SC. HE emerged the NASCO Man of the Match following his supersonic display against the Mauves.

Latif Salifu – Medeama SC: He scored Medeama opening goal and provided an assist for the second goal by Bernard Ofori. ‘He is a dangerous player with the ball. He knows what to do at what time,’ a Bolga All Stars defender described Latif after the game.

Thomas Abbey – Hearts: For some of us at Dansoman, we felt Thomas Abbey should have been the NASCO Man of the Match. He scored twice and also played well. His movement was always a source of worry for the Liberty defence.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

