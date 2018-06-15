2018 World Cup Match Report: Morocco 0-1 Iran - Bouhaddouz's own goal sees Atlas Lions lose Group B opener

Iran won their first match at a World Cup finals since 1998 as Morocco substitute Aziz Bouhaddouz scored an own goal in injury time.

Bouhaddouz put the ball into his own net with a diving header at the near post in the 95th minute as Morocco defended a left-wing free-kick.

The result was harsh on the African side, who had wasted numerous chances in the first half and were denied late on when Iran goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand produced a fine save from Hakim Ziyech.

But Iran took the victory, only their second in World Cup history after a 2-1 win over the United States at France 1998.

Morocco became the second African side to concede a late winning goal in the World Cup on Friday, after Egypt lost 1-0 to Uruguay in Group A, thanks to a last-minute header from Jose Gimenez.

Source: BBC