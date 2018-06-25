2018 World Cup: Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse criticize defence in draw against Japan

Senegal Coach Aliou Cisse has blasted his defence in the aftermath of their 2-2 draw against Japan in group H of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 42 year old says he expected a lot from central defenders Salif Sane and Khalidou Coulibaly after his side twice led to draw 2-2 against the Asians. Senegal's defence was found wanting after a blunder from their goalkeeper which was not cleared well fell to Honda who grabbed the equalizer for Japan.

"Of course there are regrets but we must say we didn't see a great Senegal team tonight compared to the previous match against Poland," said Cisse.

"Despite the fact we were leading twice, what is annoying for me is the two goals we conceded," he added, accusing his players of lacking rigour and concentration.

"All I know is at this level of competition with the players we have today, who are world-class, these were avoidable goals. That is crystal clear."

Senegal will now face Colombia who were in devastating form on Sunday night after they thrashed Poland 3-0 to leave the group open for the final round of matches.