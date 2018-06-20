2018 World Cup: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia - Luis Suarez's solitary strike knocks Egypt out of World Cup

Uruguay booked their place in the last 16 of the World Cup after a 1-0 win over Saudi Arabia in Rostov-on-Don on Wednesday afternoon.

The victory, which also confirms Russia's place in the knockout stage and eliminates both Saudi Arabia and Egypt, was secured through a close-range goal from Luis Suarez (23) on his 100th appearance for his country.

Uruguay now need to beat Russia in Samara next Monday to top the group, while Saudi Arabia will head home following their final Group A game against Egypt.

Saudi Arabia were humbled 5-0 by Russia in their opening match, but performed much more admirably in Rostov, dominating first-half possession and carving out two early opportunities for Hatan Bahbir, who hit a long-range shot at Fernando Muslera and volleyed wide from close range.

But their hard work was undone by some poor marking in the 23rd minute as Suarez became the first Uruguayan to score in three successive World Cup finals with the opening goal.

Carlos Sanchez swung in a corner which sailed to the far post where the unmarked Barcelona forward volleyed home with his left foot from the edge of the six-yard box.

Both sides appeared to struggle in the Rostov heat for much of the game and Sanchez wasted the first big opportunity of the second half when he headed Edinson Cavani's inswinging cross over the bar.

The victory means Uruguay have advanced to the round of 16 stage as Africa giants Egypt head home after failing to win any of their two games.