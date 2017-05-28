42ND SWAG AWARDS: Priscilla Adubea wins Female Footballer of the Year

Ampem Darkoaa Ladies striker Priscilla Adubea emerged the 2016 SWAG Female Footballer of the Year at the awards ceremony held at the Banquet Hall in Accra on Saturday.

Adubea beat competition from entreprising Black Queens skipper Elizabeth Addo and promising star Sandra Owusu-Ansah.

The event which was attended by high ranking personalities including Ghana's President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Aado crowned the 18-year old with the accolade.

Adubea guided Ampem Darkoaa Ladies to their maiden league title, scoring 19 goals to emerge the goal queen of the National Women's League.

She was also an influential member of the Black Queens side that secured qualification to the 2016 Africa Women's Championship but did not play at the tournament because she was with the Black Princesses in Papua New Guinea.

She also played a key role for the Black Princesses side at the U20 Women's World Cup despite an injury scare at the beginning of the tournament.

By: Sheikh Tophic Sienu @desheikh1 on twitter

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)