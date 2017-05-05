AC Milan begin talks to sign Sassuolo’s Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan

AC Milan have confirmed they have made contact with Sassuolo’s Ghanaian midfielder Alfred Duncan who has impressed in the last two season.

The 20-year-old left footed midfielder is seen as a rising star in Italian football and was recently in contention for Sassuolo’s player of the month.

Last month football Italia reported that AS Roma was also interested signing the former Inter Milan midfielder.

It looks like Milan have made the first step and have initiated talks to get him over in the summer.

Duncan has been involved 20 league games and has a goal to his name.

