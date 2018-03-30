Accra Lions FC duo Fredrick Asare and Mohammed Lamine start training with Ghana U20
Accra Lions FC duo Fredrick Asare and Mohammed Lamine are in the preliminary Ghana U20 40-man squad.
Asare is a goalkeeper and produced his heroics in their Divison One League debut at Kpando Heart of Lions despite the 1-0 defeat.
Midfielder Lamine is one of the combative young midfielders in the country now.
A statement on the club's Facebook page read: ''We are proud to confirm that both our goalkeeper Fredrick Asare and our offensive midfielder Mohammed Lamine received a call-up to the Under 20 National Team of Ghana, the Black Satellites.
They reported to the Ghanaman Soccer of Excellence, Prampram on Monday 26th March, 2018 for training under the technical handlers.