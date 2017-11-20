Aduana Stars defender Wahab Adams keen on Asante Kotoko switch

Aduana Stars defender Wahab Adams has expressed his determination to join Asante Kotoko ahead of next season.

Adams was an important member of the Fire Boys squad that clinched the just ended Ghana Premier League title.

But the bulky guardsman says he's ready to seek a fresh challenge away from Nana Agyemang Badu II Park and has targeted Asante Kotoko as his desired destination.

“I’m not ready to renew my contract with Aduana Stars, I’m ready to play for any premier club and Asante Kotoko is my first option,” Adams told Sikka FM.

Aduana Stars will play in next year's CAF Champions League with Asante Kotoko playing in the CAF Confederation Cup by virtue of winning the MTN FA Cup.

