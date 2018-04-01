Aduana Stars icon Yahaya Mohammed scores season's first hat-trick in Inter Allies demolishing

Aduana Stars striker Yahaya Mohammed rolled back the years to register a hat-trick-the first in this season's Ghana Premier League-in their 6-0 win over Inter Allies.

Mohammed's first was in the 8th minute when he connected from close range and doubled the lead ten minutes from inside the box.

In the 28th minute, he made it a treble of goals when he punished Inter Allies again.

In the 40th minute, he missed an opportunity to score a fourth when substitute goalkeeper Saed Salifu saved his penalty.

In April 2016, Mohammed scored his first ever career hat-trick in the 4-0 win over Sekondi Hasaacas in the Ghana Premier League.

