Aduana Stars in race with Kotoko to sign Ebusua Dwarfs striker Nicholas Gyan - report

Aduana Stars and Asante Kotoko are reportedly in a two-horse race to sign re-hot Ebusua Dwarfs striker Nicholas Gyan, according to multiple sources.

Gyan has emerged as one of the hottest property on the domestic front after an exhilarating campaign with the Cape Coast-based side.

The striker has been in red-hot form for the Premier League side with 8 goals in 13 appearances so far.

And now media reports are claiming Aduana Stars have been watching the youngster for a couple of months now.

The Fire Club want to strengthen their attacking line and feel the talisman is the ideal man to replace departing Bright Adjei, who is on his way to Sudanese outfit Al Hilal-Omdurman.

But should Yusif Abubakar made a bid for the player, he is likely to face competition from interim Kotoko coach Frimpong Manso, who is also interested in the player.

The player has insisted he will leave Dwarfs at the end of the current campaign.

But's unclear if the Mysterious Club will allow him to leave due to his immense influence in the team.

