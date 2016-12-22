Aduana Stars midfield capo Seth Opare irked by Ghana Premier League delay

Aduana Stars midfielder Seth Opare is unhappy with the postponement of the start date for the Ghana Premier League.

The league had been initially scheduled to commence on 18 December but that could not materialize.

A new date is reported to has been set by the Premier League Board which is 20 January, 2017.

"At times the postponement of the start of the league affects the plans of the coaches hugely. They find it difficult to decide on the kind of training they will offer us," he told Silver FM.

"If they load us excessively with training, we might be weakened since the commencement of the league keeps extending but if they decide to give us partial training too, the league might start early which will make our pre-season weak.

It affects our season."

By Nuhu Adams

