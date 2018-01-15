Aduana Stars midfielder Ebenezer Opoku to join Berekum Chelsea on loan

Aduana Stars midfielder Ebenezer Opoku will join Berekum Chelsea on season-long loan for more game time, GHANASoccernet.com can confirm.

Opoku was left out of Aduana's squad for the 2018 CAF Champions League.

With the signing of Gockel Ahortor, Samuel Bioh and Emmanuel Boateng, Opoku will fall behind the pecking order when the season starts.

The 19-year-old has agreed personal terms with the Blues and is awaiting to put pen to paper this week.

Opoku made just three appearances for the league champions last season.

By Nuhu Adams

