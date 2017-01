Ghana will leave for Oyem on Thursday for their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final clash against DR Congo.

The Black Stars will hold a recovery training session in Port Gentil where they lost 1-0 to Egypt in their final Group D match.

They finished runners-up and will have to re-locate to Oyem for the last eight.

Ghana last played the Leopards back in 2013 at the Group stage when they drew 2-2 Port Elizabeth.

