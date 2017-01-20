AFCON 2017: Christian Atsu wants to build on splendid showing against Uganda

Ghana winger Christian Atsu is looking to build on his man of the match performance when the Stars take on the Eagles of Mali tomorrow.

Atsu who won the man of the match award in the last edition started the competition on fire.

He was by far the best player on the pitch when the Stars took on the Cranes of Uganda and says he wants to continue playing in the groove.

“For me I think that we all have to improve in our second game and that includes,” Atsu said

“We will try to make things happen against Mali but we need the support of everyone.”

