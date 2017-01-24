AFCON 2017: Columbus Crew new recruit Jonathan Mensah could play first match against Egypt

Defender Jonathan Mensah could play his first game for Ghana ahead of their 2017 Africa Cup of Nations final group game against Egypt on Wednesday.

Mensah, recently recruited by Columbus Crew lost his place to Leicester City youngster Daniel Amartey.

However, the 25-year-old could be thrown into the hat as coach Avram Grant plans to reshuffle his squad ahead of the final group D game against the Pharaohs.

The central defensive pair of John Boye and Daniel Amartey have impressed heavily since the start of the competition amid growing fears Mensah must work his sucks off to regain his starting role.