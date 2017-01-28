AFCON 2017: DR Congo captain Zakuani identifies Ghana threats ahead of quarter-final clash

DR Congo captain Gabriel Zakuani is cautioning his team-mates about Ghana's attack ahead of Sunday's quarter-final clash.

The Leopards, who won bronze in the last edition of the competition, face Ghana in a nail-biting quarter-final clash in Oyem.

Congo finished top of Group C ahead of Morocco, Togo and Ivory Coast with the Elephants and the Hawks being ousted from the tournament.

Ahead of Sunday's game the 30-year-old, who plays in the English second-tier with Northampton Town, has fired a warning to his team-mates about Ghana's attack.

"I feel Ghana have a very good attack and Egypt are very good technically and very good defensively so each of those teams would cause us different problems, both are tough," he said while the Leopards were waiting to discover who they will face in the quarter-final as Ghana clashed with Egypt.

