AFCON 2017: Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu eyes Mali scalp

Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu is confident the Black Stars will overcome Mali in Saturday's second group D game in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

The four-time African champions needed an Andre Ayew penalty to kill the resilience of Uganda in their opening game in Port-Gentil.

Several questions have been asked about the quality of the team to end the country's 35-year wait for an Africa crown.

But assistant coach Maxwell Konadu believes the team has regained confidence ahead of the clash against the Eagles.

"We have been able to silence Uganda in the opening game but there are two more matches to complete the work we started to do in the group stages," Konadu is quoted by Goal.

"It wasn't the best of performances from the players. We are aware that Ghanaians weren't happy especially during the second half of the game but all that we wanted was the points to give us a perfect start in the competition.

"Now, one game is down and two more to go but the win has given us confidence ahead of our match against Mali and we will try our maximum best to win it and qualify with one game to spare."

"We know how difficult the Mali game will be but we will do our best to finish it off before it even gets scary in the group," he added.

