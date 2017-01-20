AFCON 2017: Ghana coach Grant wants CAF to relax rules to allow Egypt to replace injured goalkeepers after injuries

Ghana coach Avram Grant wants Confederation of African Football (CAF) to have a second look as its rules to allow Egpyt to replace their injured goalkeepers with the Pharaohs in some crisis at the ongoing 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The former Chelsea coach also thinks countries with injuries through the bad state of pitches must be allowed to replace their injured players to make the playing field for all teams level.

Ghana have Baba Rahman injured and he thinks the Black Stars must also be allowed to replace him because it is through a bad pitch.

Veteran goalkeeper Essam El Hadary is Egypt's only fit goalkeeper after injuries to Ahmed El Shenawy and Sherif Ekramy.

El Hadary, who has just turned 44, came off the bench in Tuesday's 0-0 draw with Mali when El Shenawy hurt himself.

Almost all the injuries at the ongoing tournament has been caused by the pitches and Ghana coach Avram Grant during his pre match presser ahead of Ghana's game against Mali stated that CAF should allow Egypt to replace their goalkeepers.

"I will be honest with everyone. The AFCON is a major competition like the Euros and the Copa America. The competition is for the supporters but the main actors, like we have in a movie, are the players. Of course, we all want to win for the countries we represent," Grant said on Friday.

"We need to give the players the best platforms for them to perform well. People are putting in a lot of efforts but a lot more must be done.

"So far, four or five players have received injuries due to the pitch and so, the tournament organisers need to relax the rules and allow teams to replaced the injured players.

"I know Ghanaians will be unhappy with what I will say but Egypt have lost two goalkeepers because of the pitch.

"They need to have those players replaced. I think it is unfair to have them play without those two players. They need to bring in other goalkpeers. It is unfair and unsportsmanlike."

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)