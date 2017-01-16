AFCON 2017: Ghana players ready to accept any amount as winning bonus

Ghana players have resolved to accept any amount proposed by the Sports Ministry as winning bonus at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations.

Earlier reports claimed US$ 8,000 had been budgeted for each player as take home for winning a match.

But it has emerged the players will not negotiate with management over the bonus package at the tournament.

''The players have told us that they will take any amount that the nation is willing pay them as their bonus money. They met the management committee and told them this,'' Ghana FA spokesperson Ibrahim Sannie-Daara told Metro FM.

''They want to send a signal to the Ghanaian public that they are not playing because of the money and hence this decision. What ever Ghana can pay, they will take it.''

The Black Stars begin their Nations Cup campaign on Tuesday against Uganda in Port Gentil.

