AFCON 2017: Humid weather condition not a worry for Uganda coach ahead of Ghana showdown

The humid weather in Port-Gentil is not a concern for the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations group D opener as far as Uganda coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic is concerned.

The Cranes will battle the Black Stars on Tuesday and there have been concerns raised about the weather condition.

However, the Serbian doesn’t see the weather as an issue, pointing out that it will not favour either side.

“The 2015 Africa Cup of Nations final was played between Ghana and Ivory Coast; Ghana camped in the winter of Spain while Ivory Coast were based in Dubai. So that is not a problem for us," he said

"This weather is not different from what we had in Dubai.”

