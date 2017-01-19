AFCON 2017 Match Report: Senegal 2-0 Zimbabwe - Liverpool star Mane strikes to power Teranga Lions to quarter-finals

Senegal have reached the quarter-finals of the 2017 AFCON after posting a 2-0 win over the Warriors of Zimbabwe in an entertaining Group B clash on Thursday night.

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane raced the West African giants into a 9th minute lead before Saint-Etienne's Henri Saivet artistically bent home a spectacular free kick.

It was a game Senegal largely dominated in all departments and it took the brilliance of Zimbabwe keeper Tatenda Mkuruva to save the blushes of his side.

Mane could have easily hit a hat-trick if the former Southampton man had taken his chances on the night.

Former Manchester United forward Mame Biram Diouf also had his fair share of the chances but he also wasted the chances.

West Ham United's Cheikhou Kouyate was named Man-of-the-Match following his impressive midfield display.

To the eyes of the fans both at the Stade de Franceville and millions watching the game, it was yet another regulation moment of conviction that the Senegalese mean business at the tournament.

Their transition from defense to attack remain a key part of their and with the frontline being marhsalled by Mane and Diouf, the side already in shape for their opponents in the last eight.

It still remains open who will join the Lions from Group B with Tunisia amassing four (4) points after winning 2-1 against Algeria in the North African debut.

Zimbabwe, Tunisia and Morocco each have a chance of progressing to the quarter-finals along with the Senegalese.

By El Akyereko

Comments

This article has 0 comment(s)