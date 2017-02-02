AFCON 2017 Player Ratings: Cameroon 2-0 Ghana: Newcastle star Atsu shines despite Black Stars disappointing loss to Indomitable Lions

Ghana's Black Stars saw their dreams of ending their 35-year-old AFCON trophy drought evaporated through the air after succumbing to a 2-0 loss against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon on Thursday night.

Michael Ngadeu-Ngadjui brought back memories of AFCON 2008 when the defender prodded home a 72nd minute effort at the Stade de Franceville.

Denmark-based Christian Bassogog nailed the Black Stars coffin when he went on a solo-run and skirt the ball past Razak Brimah to seal the win for the young Cameroonian side.

Newcastle United star Christian Atsu emerged Ghana's best player on the night with Thomas Partey of Atletico Madrid also showing flashes of his brilliance.

GHANAsoccernet.com runs the rule over the performance of the Black Stars players in the Franceville clash.

Razak Brimah GOALKEEPER 5/10

The under-fire goalkeeper made two important stops in an intriguing first-half to prevent Ghana from falling behind with efforts from Benjamin Moukandjo and Robert Tambe. But all his performance on the night suffered a question on why he failed to communicate with John Boye in the opening goal.

Harrison Afful FULL-BACK 6/10

Played under intensed pressured the opening half hour but found his rhythm when the hardworking Ghana midfield clicked into gear. His combination with Christian Atsu anytime he surged forward created more problems for the Indomitable Lions.

Frank Acheampong FULL-BACK 5.5/10

The highlight of his game was when he employed his explosive burst of pace to carve the Cameroon defence open and squirreled an effort which flew just across the game face of goal. The Anderlecht man warmed himself into the game along with the rest of his team-mates following a difficulty opening 30 minutes.

John Boye CENTER-BACK 6/10

The Sivasspor man militantly manned the defence with upright rearguard action and marched the Cameroonian strikeforce boot-for-boot. Along with Amartey the defence split into 3-5-2 formation to provide a great shield.

Daniel Amartey CENTER-BACK 5/10

Strong, towering and composed at the back. The Leicester City man formed a compact backline with Boye and his other marshals in the dynamic defensive formation. He unbelievably missed a glaring chance to level the scoring for Ghana after the Cameroonians had taken the lead.

Afriyie Acquah DEFENSIVE MIDFIELD 6/10

All-conquering and energetic work by the Torino midfield. He was a third force in the defence as he provided a solid shield and cover for the back four. Put in a strong performance before he was replaced by captain Asamoah Gyan.

Wakaso Mubarak MIDFIELD 5/10

The Granada CF new signing got the entire stadium to its feet when he bent a free-kick from 25 yards. His Ronaldinho-esteque drive was just palmed away by former Barcelona B keeper Fabrice Ondoa. The combative midfielder also made crucial midfield challenges that applied the brakes on the Cameroonian engine. His foul resulted in Cameroon's first goal.

Thomas Partey ATTACKING MIDFIELDER 6.5/10

Wonderful midfield delivery from the Atletico Madrid man. He played with such force and talent which allowed him to open up spaces and even tested his mettle by thrusting volleys at goal. Replaced by Agyemang-Badu in the

Christian Atsu RIGHT WING 7/10 Man of the Match

Thrilling to watch from the flanks. The Newcastle United star dominated the wings with his electrifying pace and nimble-footed display. He raided the Cameroonian half at will and did whatever he wanted with the ball. He created a host of chances which were wasted by Jordan Ayew due to his lack of sharpness.

Andre Ayew ATTACKER 4.5/10 Flop of the Match

Did very little to influence the game from the midfield as Ghana struggled to the final attacking third when Thomas Partey's influence waned.

Jordan Ayew FORWARD 5/10

The Swansea City new signing had numerous chances to fire Ghana ahead into the lead but he wasted all the chances including a 75th minute opportunity to restore parity for the Black Stars after he was played through by Christian Atsu. Though he did some good works in closed spaces.

