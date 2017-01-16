AFCON 2017: Uganda skipper Geofrey Massa hails head coach Micho ahead of Ghana clash

Skipper of The Cranes of Uganda Geofrey Massa has hailed head coach Milutin Micho Sredejovic ahead of the clash with the Black Stars of Ghana insisting he is a blessing to Uganda.

The Serbian tactician joined took over the managerial job of The Cranes of Uganda in 2013 guiding them to a historic Africa Cup of Nations since 1978.

The former Rwanda coach has also guided The Cranes to the group stage of the qualifying round of the 2018 World Cup.

And the captain of the side believes he is the greatest blessing in the history of the country’s football.

“Micho is a motivator,” Massa said.

“He knows how to handle young and senior players.”

“We have a great coach. It is a blessing to have Micho with us. We love him,” he added during the pre-match press conference on Monday ahead of the clash on Tuesday.

