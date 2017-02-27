Ahmed Toure plays down talks of returning to Asante Kotoko

Bechem United striker and former Ghana Premier League goal king Amed Toure has played down talks of returning to Asante Kotoko with recent reports that he is eyeing a return to the club.

According to the Burkinabe international, his career with the Reds came to an end last season and does not envisage returning to the Kumasi-based side.

Toure who nearly signed for Kotoko’s bitterest rivals Accra Hearts of Oak two years ago ended up re-joining the Porcupine Warriors for the third time insisting his love for the club was unmatched.

But he appears to have taken enough of what he wanted at Kotoko and says he will not return to don the red jersey.

“For now I will not play for Kotoko. I have sacrificed a lot for Kotoko and I’m happy with it, but for me to return again it will not happen,” Toure told Angel FM.

“Maybe I can come to the stadium to watch their games but for me to sign for them again, no way. The way they treated me was very bad, the contract I signed with them they are yet to fully pay me.”

Toure signed a two-year deal with Bechem United this season.

