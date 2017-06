Albanian side Partizani Tirana seeking to sign Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban permanently from Chievo

Albanian side Partizani Tirana are seeking to sign Italian-born Ghanaian striker Caleb Ekuban from Chievo Verona on a permanent deal.

The 23-year-old has returned to his parent club after a fruitful loan spell at the club.

Tirana have started negotiation with Chievo over a permanent deal for the Ghanaian striker.

Ekuban scored 17 goals in 33 appearances as Partizani Tirana secured UEFA Europa League qualification next season.

