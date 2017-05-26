Albert Adomah is Aston Villa's worst dresser, according to teammate Nathan Baker

Aston Villa defender Nathan Baker has named Ghana winger Albert Adomah as the worst dresser at the club.

He is the latest to take part in the club's 'inside the dressing room' video series and some of his answers were pretty hilarious.

The likes of Mile Jedinak, Jonathan Kodjia and James Chester received some praise from the Englishman but the French players in the squad will not be too happy about Baker's comments.

Kodjia was rewarded with the title of Villa's most skilful player - he was also their top scorer this campaign - while Chester's great work ethic earned him the accolade of best trainer.

