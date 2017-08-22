Albert Adomah SCORES and creates another as Aston Villa thump Wigan in English League Cup
Winger Albert Adomah scores his first goal of the season as Aston Villa crushed Wigan Athletic 4-1 at home in the English League Cup on Tuesday night.
The Ghana international doubled Villa's lead in the 36th minute by Volleying into the top corner.
Adomah had a hand in the opening goal after 16 minutes from Scott Hogan when he laid a pass for the striker to finish from close range.
Ryan Colclough pulled one back on the 43rd minute mark but the celebration was transient as Hogan restored Villa's two-goal lead just after one minute.
After 74 minutes Birkir Bjarnason popped up to score the fourth goal.